Sri Lanka says 'positive news' coming from IMF on $2.9bn package

Sri Lanka is on the verge of getting "very positive news" from the International Monetary Fund on a $2.9 billion programme, a government minister said on Tuesday, while a senior source said it had also won debt restructuring support from China.

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe's office said he would deliver a special statement in parliament on Tuesday to "explain to the nation the current state of the economy and progress on IMF negotiations".

The island nation of 22 million is struggling with its worst economic crisis in more than seven decades.