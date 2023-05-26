Imran Khan, wife Bushra barred from leaving Pakistan

The Pakistan government has barred former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife among at least 80 people from leaving the country, The Indian Express reports.
Khan and several top leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party are facing cases following the violence after he was arrested on May 9 in a corruption case.
“The federal government has decided to add the names of 80 people, including PTI Chairman Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi, to the no-fly list,” the Pakistan’s Samaa News channel reported.
However, there was no official confirmation on the development from Khan’s party.
In addition to Khan and Bushra, those included in the no-fly list and barred from travelling abroad include PTI leaders Murad Saeed, Maleeka Bukhari, Fawad Chaudhry and Hammad Azhar, Qasim Suri, Asad Qaiser, Yasmin Rashid and Mian Aslam, the channel said.
Fawad Chaudhry has already quit the party but his name has been listed among those who cannot fly out of Pakistan.
The names of all the PTI leaders were put in the list on the recommendation of the “institutions concerned”, the news channel reported.