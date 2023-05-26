Imran Khan, wife Bushra barred from leaving Pakistan

The Pakistan government has barred former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife among at least 80 people from leaving the country, The Indian Express reports.

Khan and several top leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party are facing cases following the violence after he was arrested on May 9 in a corruption case.

“The federal government has decided to add the names of 80 people, including PTI Chairman Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi, to the no-fly list,” the Pakistan’s Samaa News channel reported.