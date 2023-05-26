    বাংলা

    Imran Khan, wife Bushra barred from leaving Pakistan

    Imran Khan and several top leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party are facing legal proceedings

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 26 May 2023, 08:46 AM
    Updated : 26 May 2023, 08:46 AM

    The Pakistan government has barred former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife among at least 80 people from leaving the country, The Indian Express reports.

    Khan and several top leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party are facing cases following the violence after he was arrested on May 9 in a corruption case.

    “The federal government has decided to add the names of 80 people, including PTI Chairman Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi, to the no-fly list,” the Pakistan’s Samaa News channel reported.

    However, there was no official confirmation on the development from Khan’s party.

    In addition to Khan and Bushra, those included in the no-fly list and barred from travelling abroad include PTI leaders Murad Saeed, Maleeka Bukhari, Fawad Chaudhry and Hammad Azhar, Qasim Suri, Asad Qaiser, Yasmin Rashid and Mian Aslam, the channel said.

    Fawad Chaudhry has already quit the party but his name has been listed among those who cannot fly out of Pakistan.

    The names of all the PTI leaders were put in the list on the recommendation of the “institutions concerned”, the news channel reported.

    RELATED STORIES
    Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi are covered with a white sheet as they arrive to appear at the High Court in Lahore, Pakistan, May 15, 2023.
    Imran Khan’s wife, charged with graft, is known for spirituality
    She is known for her spirituality and devotion to Sufism, a mystical form of Islam
    Security officers escort Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan, as he appeared in Islamabad High Court, Islamabad, Pakistan May 12, 2023.
    Imran Khan wins bail in multiple cases
    He was granted bail by an anti-terrorist court in Islamabad
    Members of the media film the vehicle carrying Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi as they arrive to appear at the High Court in Lahore, Pakistan, May 15, 2023.
    Pakistan authorities warn Imran Khan to hand over riot suspects
    Khan's arrest and the violence that followed has deepened political instability in the South Asian nation of 220 million
    Members of the media film the vehicle carrying Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi as they arrive to appear at the High Court in Lahore, Pakistan, May 15, 2023.
    Pakistan ex-PM Khan's bail extended; supporters face trial in military courts
    The court extended the bail because the prosecutor requested more time to produce details of the case against him

    Opinion

    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps
    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Leapfrogging in life through ChatGPT
    Tanvir A Mishuk