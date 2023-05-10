Pakistan cracks down on Imran Khan's supporters after violence

The government said supporters of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party had attacked important state buildings and damaged private and public vehicles. Police said 945 of his supporters had been arrested in Punjab province after 25 police vehicles and more than 14 government buildings were set on fire.

"This can't be tolerated, the law will take its course," Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal told a news conference. "These violent attacks were not the outcome of any public outpouring, they were planned by the PTI rank and file."

Authorities in three of Pakistan's four provinces have imposed an emergency order banning all gatherings after Khan's supporters clashed with police.

Khan, 70,was arrested from the Islamabad High Court by Pakistan's anti-corruption agency. Police said a court hearing would take place at the police guest house where he was being held in the Islamabad police lines area.

PTI has called for supporters to gather in the capital and for a "shutdown" across the country of 220 million.

His arrest came a day after the powerful military rebuked him for repeatedly accusing a senior military officer of trying to engineer his assassination and the former armed forces chief of being behind his removal from power last year.

Pakistan's Dawn newspaper said in an editorial that "the nature and locus of the protests that broke out following Mr Khan's arrest yesterday signal that public anger is also directed at the military".

Khan was due to appear for two hearings on Wednesday, Geo News reported, including for a corruption case related to property and another case that alleges Khan unlawfully sold state gifts during his 2018-22 tenure as premier. Khan has denied wrongdoing.

The Pakistani rupee PKR= fell 1.3% to a record-low of 288.5 against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, while the 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange dropped 0.7% in early trading before recouping its losses.

An International Monetary Fund bailout package for Pakistan has been delayed for months even though its foreign exchange reserves are barely enough to cover a month's imports.