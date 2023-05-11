    বাংলা

    Pakistan tells IMF it will scrap fuel subsidy plan

    Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif earlier proposed charging affluent consumers more for fuel, with the money raised used to subsidise prices for the poor

    Reuters
    Published : 11 May 2023, 09:28 AM
    Updated : 11 May 2023, 09:28 AM

    Pakistan has told the International Monetary Fund it will not implement a fuel subsidy programme as the two sides negotiate a long-delayed $1.1 billion bailout for the country, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

    Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in March proposed charging affluent consumers more for fuel, with the money raised used to subsidise prices for the poor who have been hit hard by inflation.

    Pakistan has committed not to implement the cross-subsidy programme, an IMF spokesperson told Bloomberg. The government also will not introduce new tax exemptions and will “durably allow” a market-based exchange rate for the rupee currency, the IMF told Bloomberg.

    RELATED STORIES
    The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo in Washington, US, Sept 4, 2018.
    IMF flags risks to Bangladesh economy
    Persistent inflationary pressures, elevated volatility of global financial conditions, and slowdown in major advanced trading partners continue to weigh on growth
    The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo in Washington, US, Sept 4, 2018.
    Geopolitical fragmentation could raise financial stability risks: IMF
    The IMF has long warned of increased costs, economic friction and GDP output losses associated with the global economy fragmenting into geopolitical blocs
    A man walks past the International Monetary Fund logo during the IMF/World Bank spring meetings in Washington, US, April 21, 2017.
    IMF flashes financial risk warnings
    The warnings set an ominous tone for the IMF and World Bank spring meetings in Washington this week, with conflicting economic and market forces clouding the policy path
    A view of the Memon Mosque illuminated during sunset in Karachi, Pakistan Apr, 11, 2023.
    UAE confirms to IMF support of $1bn to Pakistan
    The commitment is one of the requirements that the fund has said it needs to move ahead on a months-long delayed bailout package to shore up the country's struggling economy

    Opinion

    The chaos Dr Imtiaz's book has caused
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The message of hope and peace
    Tasneem Hossain
    Recession or not, US economy is losing momentum
    John Kemp
    Smoldering Iran nuclear crisis risks catching fire