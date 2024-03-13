    বাংলা

    With IMF's last review, Pakistan aims at yet another bailout

    The agency will hold a second and last review of the nation’s $3 billion standby arrangement, the finance ministry says

    Asif Shahzadand Ariba ShahidReuters
    Published : 13 March 2024, 10:30 AM
    Updated : 13 March 2024, 10:30 AM

    The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will hold a second and last review of Pakistan's $3 billion standby arrangement this week in Islamabad, the finance ministry said on Wednesday, with the South Asian nation seeking yet another bailout.

    The four-day review begins on Thursday, the ministry said in a statement.

    Islamabad secured the last-gasp rescue package last summer, averting a sovereign debt default.

    "Pakistan has met all structural benchmarks, qualitative performance criteria and indicative targets for successful completion of the IMF review," the ministry added, hoping for a successful IMF staff level agreement after the appraisal.

    The last review, if successful, will release a tranche of around $1.1 billion, the ministry said.

    Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has already directed his finance team, headed by newly installed Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, to initiate work on seeking an Extended Fund Facility (EFF) after the standby arrangement expires on April 11.

    Aurangzeb told reporters on Tuesday that Pakistan would use the opportunity to make the case for a larger, long-term programme, according to the Dawn daily.

    The global lender has said it will formulate a medium-term programme if Islamabad applies for one.

    The government has not officially stated the size of the additional funding it is seeking through a successor programme from the fund.

    Pakistan will be "very keen to start discussions on another EFF with them during these talks," the finance minister said, adding that further negotiations will take place on the sidelines of the IMF and World Bank's spring meetings in April in Washington.

    During the latest review, he said: "We would at least kick-start the process and get this going. Let's see how they respond."

    Aurangzeb, who was picked over several other aspirants, including former four-time finance minister Ishaq Dar, has to bring stability to a country plagued by crippling boom-bust cycles that have led to more than 20 IMF bailout programmes in the past.

    The debt-ridden economy, which shrank -0.2% last year and is expected to grow around 2% this year, has been under extreme stress with low reserves, a balance of payment crisis, inflation at 23%, policy interest rates at 22% and record local currency depreciation.

    RELATED STORIES
    The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, US, September 4, 2018.
    IMF to support new programme for Pakistan if government asks
    Pakistan's cash-strapped economy is struggling to stabilise after securing a $3 billion standby arrangement from the IMF last summer
    Shehbaz Sharif set for Pakistan's top job as elder brother steps aside
    Shehbaz Sharif set for Pakistan's top job
    The younger Sharif played a key role in keeping together a coalition of disparate parties for 16 months after parliament voted former premier and rival Imran Khan out of office in 2022
    International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva attends the 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, in Davos, Switzerland, January 17, 2024.
    IMF's Georgieva says she's confident on global economic outlook despite uncertainties
    Georgieva said the IMF would publish a paper that shows phasing out explicit energy subsidies could save $336 billion in the Middle East, equivalent to the economies of Iraq and Libya combined
    View of a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) passenger plane, taken through a glass panel, at the Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore, Pakistan Jan 29, 2024.
    Ahead of election, Pakistan seals plan to sell national airline
    The nation, in a deep economic crisis, agreed in June to overhaul loss-making state-owned enterprises under a deal with the IMF for a $3 billion bailout

    Opinion

    Flowers for solidarity
    Tasneem Hossain
    Despite a tough week, Germany is key to rearming Europe
    Peter Apps
    Europe's mild winter leaves gas stocks at record high
    John Kemp
    Quality of services in mobile telecom: Challenges and way forward
    Syed Md Samshur Rahman