With IMF's last review, Pakistan aims at yet another bailout

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will hold a second and last review of Pakistan's $3 billion standby arrangement this week in Islamabad, the finance ministry said on Wednesday, with the South Asian nation seeking yet another bailout.

The four-day review begins on Thursday, the ministry said in a statement.

Islamabad secured the last-gasp rescue package last summer, averting a sovereign debt default.

"Pakistan has met all structural benchmarks, qualitative performance criteria and indicative targets for successful completion of the IMF review," the ministry added, hoping for a successful IMF staff level agreement after the appraisal.

The last review, if successful, will release a tranche of around $1.1 billion, the ministry said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has already directed his finance team, headed by newly installed Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, to initiate work on seeking an Extended Fund Facility (EFF) after the standby arrangement expires on April 11.