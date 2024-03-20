IMF says it reaches a staff level agreement with Pakistan to disburse $1.1bn

Most Pakistan dollar bonds were trading higher on Wednesday after the deal was announced.

The 2027-maturing bond was up 0.25 cents at 83.957 cents on the dollar while the 2025 bond which was up 0.21 cents at 92.023 cents on the dollar.

Pakistan's Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb had said that Islamabad will seek another long-term bailout. The IMF said Pakistan had expressed interest in a deal, and that it would formulate a medium-term programme if Islamabad applies for one.

The government has not officially stated the size of the additional funding it is seeking through a successor programme, however Bloomberg reported in February that Pakistan planned to seek a new loan of at least $6 billion from the lender.

The debt-ridden economy, which shrank 0.2% last year and is expected to grow around 2% this year, has been under extreme stress with low reserves, a balance of payment crisis, inflation at 23%, policy interest rates at 22% and record depreciation of the local currency.