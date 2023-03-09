India's money laundering rules to apply to crypto trade

India's money laundering laws will apply to trade in cryptocurrencies, the federal government said in a notification dated Mar 7.

The exchange between virtual digital assets and fiat currencies, the exchange between one or more forms of virtual digital assets and the transfer of digital assets will be covered under money laundering laws, the notification said.

The safekeeping or administration of virtual digital assets and the participation in financial services related to the offer and sale of virtual digital assets will also be covered, the notification added.