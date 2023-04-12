    বাংলা

    Taliban ban on Afghan women working for UN an 'internal' issue

    The statement comes after the global organisation expressed alarm at the decision and said it would review its operations there

    Reuters
    Published : 12 April 2023, 09:21 AM
    Updated : 12 April 2023, 09:21 AM

    Afghanistan's Taliban administration has said forbidding Afghan women from working for the United Nations was an "internal issue," after the global organisation expressed alarm at the decision and said it would review its operations there.

    In the Taliban administration's first statement on the decision since the UN acknowledged hearing of the new restrictions last week, spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Wednesday the policy "should be respected by all sides".

    The United Nations has said it cannot accept the decision as it would breach its charter. It has asked all its staff not to go into its offices while it holds consultations and reviews its operations until May 5. On Tuesday, the UN Mission to Afghanistan said the Taliban administration would be responsible for any negative humanitarian impacts stemming from the ban.

    Mujahid, in a statement, blamed foreign governments for the humanitarian crisis spurred by sanctions on its banking sector and the freezing of Afghan central bank assets held overseas, some of which have been placed in a Swiss trust fund.

    Some diplomats and aid officials in Afghanistan and around the world have expressed concerns donors may withdraw support to Afghanistan's humanitarian aid programme, the largest in the world, and that implementing programmes and reaching women in the conservative country would not be possible without female workers.

    Taliban authorities in December said most Afghan female NGO workers would not be allowed to work.

    The UN humanitarian agency has said a huge funding plan for Afghanistan for 2023 is less than 5% funded.

    "If funding is not urgently secured, millions of Afghans will be staring down the barrel of famine, disease and death," it said on Wednesday.

    Afghanistan
    United Nations
    Taliban administration
    Afghan women work ban
    internal issue
    global organisation
    alarm
    RELATED STORIES
    Afghan women learn how to read the Koran in a madrasa or religious school in Kabul, Afghanistan, Oct 8, 2022.
    UN asks Afghan staff to stay home until May
    The decision comes after the Taliban administration barred its women staff from working, the agency says in a statement
    Sofia, an Afghan student, speaks English during an online class, at her house in Kabul, Afghanistan, March 18, 2023.
    Afghan girls struggle with poor internet for online classes
    The Taliban administration has allowed girls to study individually at home and has not moved to ban the internet
    An Afghan woman and a girl walk in a street in Kabul, Afghanistan, November 9, 2022.
    UN warns of aid cuts over Taliban crackdown on women's rights
    The United Nations has made its single-largest country aid appeal ever, asking for $4.6 billion in 2023 to deliver help in Afghanistan
    Afghan women learn how to read the Koran in a madrasa or religious school in Kabul, Afghanistan, Oct 8, 2022.
    Afghanistan's school year starts with calls for all girls to be allowed back

    Opinion

    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Global diesel prices fall as economic slowdown intensifies
    John Kemp
    World Day for Physical Activity and our role
    Asaduzzaman Khan
    Nur-E-Alam Siddique … or the tale of 4 young militants
    Syed Badrul Ahsan