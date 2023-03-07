    বাংলা

    Women's employment drops by 25% in Afghanistan since mid-2021: ILO

    Taliban authorities have barred most girls from high school, stopped women from attending universities and most female NGO workers from working

    Reuters
    Published : 7 March 2023, 08:20 AM
    Updated : 7 March 2023, 08:20 AM

    Female employment in Afghanistan has dropped by a quarter after the Taliban took over the country, according to estimates from the International Labour Organisation (ILO), which said the fall was exacerbated by restrictions on women working and studying.

    The ILO said the 25% drop in female employment took place by the final quarter of 2022 from the second quarter of 2021, compared with a 7% drop for men. The Taliban took over the country in August 2021 as foreign forces withdrew.

    "Restrictions on girls and women have severe implications for their education and labour market prospects," said Ramin Behzad, the Senior Coordinator for Afghanistan at the ILO, in a statement accompanying its assessment for 2022 of Afghanistan.

    Taliban authorities have barred most girls from high school, stopped women from attending universities and most female NGO workers from working.

    Afghanistan's economy has also been plunged into a crisis that has wiped out jobs. Following the Taliban takeover, foreign governments withdrew development aid and froze the country's central bank assets.

    The ILO estimated GDP had contracted by 30-35 per cent across 2021 and 2022.

    Taliban officials have called on the international community to unfreeze its assets to ease the country's liquidity crisis and have said they are focused on encouraging trade and investment to create economic self-sufficiency.

    Youth unemployment had also shrunk by an estimated 25% for those aged between 15 and 24. The ILO noted that total employment had shown some signs of recovery in the first half of 2022, but that it had decreased for young men and all women over the year.

    "Some women moved into self-employed activities, such as farming...or repairing clothes, thereby contributing to household income and preventing female employment from falling by even more," the ILO's report said.

    RELATED STORIES
    A logo of the Adani Group is seen on a commercial complex in Mumbai, India, Feb 7, 2023.
    India's Adani Group pre-pays over $900m worth share-backed financing
    Adani Group is looking to ease concerns about its credit profile after a US-based short seller noted high debt, improper use of tax havens, and stock manipulation
    People walk past the main entrance of the Sri Lanka's Central Bank in Colombo, Sri Lanka Mar 24, 2017. REUTERS
    With China's support, Sri Lanka expects nod for $2.9bn IMF deal
    It was not clear what new support China, the world's biggest sovereign creditor, extended to Sri Lanka
    Police officers practise target firing during a training session at the Elite Police Training Centre in Nowshera, Pakistan, Feb 10, 2023. Newly graduated police officers are trained at the vast Elite Police Training Center for six months, where they are taught how to conduct raids, to rappel from buildings with a rope and use rocket-propelled grenades and anti-aircraft guns, which they practise on a simulated militant training camp.
    Islamic State claims responsibility for suicide bombing in Pakistan
    The recent attack, which left nine policemen dead, comes as ethnic Baloch guerrillas have been fighting the government for decades, accusing it of exploiting Balochistan's rich gas and mineral resourc ...
    People walk in a street in Kabul, Afghanistan, November 9, 2022. REUTERS/Ali Khara
    Taliban's persecution of women could be crime against humanity: UN
    The Taliban seized power in August 2021, drastically curtailing women's freedoms and rights, including their ability to attend high school and university

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher