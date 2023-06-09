Indian rates at three-month high on low rice supplies, paddy price hike

Prices of rice exported from top hub India jumped to their highest since early March this week, driven by tight supplies and a move to raise the government-mandated price for paddy, while rates for the staple from Thailand eased on lower demand.

India's 5% broken parboiled variety was quoted at $388-$395 per tonne, up from last week's $375-$380.

India on Wednesday raised the price at which it will buy new-season common rice paddy from farmers by 7% to 2,183 rupees per 100 kg.