Dutch, Singapore firms set to invest $7 billion in India

Dutch and Singapore firms are set to commit $7.19 billion in investments in India during a investors' summit in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state of Gujarat, months before a national election.

Modi will address thousands of investors on Wednesday at the start of the three-day Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit where business leaders, chief executives and diplomats from 133 countries will participate.

The summit is one of Modi's last major investment summits before the elections, in which he will fight for a third term and is widely expected to win.