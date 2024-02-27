Woman clad in Arabic print shirt saved from angry mob in Pakistan

A Pakistani woman has issued a public apology after being accused of blasphemy by an angry mob for wearing a dress adorned with Arabic calligraphy.

On Sunday, the woman was cornered outside a restaurant in Lahore by a crowd of hundreds, who mistook the Arabic alphabets for verses from the Quran.

Police subsequently intervened and escorted the woman to safety, the BBC reports.

Later, police clarified that her dress did not bear verses from the Quran, but rather had the word 'halwa' printed on it, which means 'beautiful' in Arabic.