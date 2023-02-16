Sri Lanka hikes power prices by 66% hoping to gain IMF support

Sri Lanka increased electricity prices by 66% on Thursday, in a move that the government hoped would persuade the International Monetary Fund to provide urgent support for its crisis stricken economy.

The scale of the price rise will heap misery on Sri Lankans already struggling with inflation running at 54.2%. But, the government can barely able to afford vital imports due to a lack of foreign currency reserves, and has to convince international creditors that it will follow sound fiscal policies.

"We know that this will be hard on the public, especially the poor but Sri Lanka is caught in a financial crisis and we have no choice but to move towards cost reflective pricing," Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera told reporters.

"We hope that with this step Sri Lanka has moved closer to getting the IMF programme."