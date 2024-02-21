    বাংলা

    Pakistan's largest parties strike deal on coalition government

    Bhutto Zardari confirmed that former premier Shehbaz Sharif would be the coalition's candidate for prime minister and his father Asif Ali Zardari will be the alliance's candidate for the country's president.

    Reuters
    Published : 21 Feb 2024, 03:10 AM
    Updated : 21 Feb 2024, 03:10 AM

    Two major Pakistan political parties said on Tuesday that they had reached a formal agreement to form a coalition government, ending ten days of intense negotiations after an inconclusive national election did not return a clear majority.

    The agreement between Bhutto Zardari's Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) of three-time Premier Nawaz Sharif ends days of uncertainty and negotiations after the Feb 8 elections produced a hung national assembly.

    Bhutto Zardari confirmed at a late night press conference in Islamabad that former premier Shehbaz Sharif, who was seated beside him, would be the coalition's candidate for prime minister.

    He added that his father Asif Ali Zardari will be the alliance's candidate for the country's president.

    Shehbaz Sharif, the younger brother of Nawaz, said the two parties had the numbers to form government, and also had the support of other smaller parties.

    PML-N is the largest party with 79 seats and PPP is second with 54. They, along with four other smaller parties, have a comfortable majority in the legislature of 264 seats.

    The delay in forming a government in the nuclear-armed nation of 241 million has caused concern as Pakistan is grappling with an economic crisis amid slow growth and record inflation, rising militant violence, and needs a stable administration with the authority to take tough decisions.

    Bhutto Zardari said the parties would push to form government as soon as possible.

    According to the country's constitution, a session of parliament has to be called by Feb 29 after which a vote for a new prime minister will take place.

    RELATED STORIES
    Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif, his daughter and politician Maryam Nawaz Sharif, his brother and former Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, and former Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb gather at the party office of Pakistan Muslim League (N) at Model Town in Lahore, Pakistan, February 9, 2024.
    Sharif's party seeks to get partner PPP to join Pakistan govt
    The Pakistan Peoples Party backs the choice but did not commit to joining the government
    Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), addresses a press conference in Islamabad, Pakistan, February 13, 2024. REUTERS/Ariba Shahid
    Pakistan polls: Bhutto indicates support to Sharif
    The indication of support comes five days after the Feb 8 vote gave a split verdict and sparked worries of fresh instability
    FILE PHOTO: A man walks next to a billboard displaying photos of politician Bilawal Bhutto and his sister Asifa Bhutto, a day after general elections in Karachi, Pakistan February 9, 2024. REUTERS
    What's next in Pakistan election deadlock
    Former prime ministers and bitter rivals Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan both declared victory as the election ended with no party winning a majority
    Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), speaks during an interview with Reuters in Larkana, Pakistan, Jan 16, 2024. REUTERS
    Bhutto scion aims to focus on Pakistan's youth
    As general elections near, Zardari calls for new ideas and leadership to calm political and economic instability

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps