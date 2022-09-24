    বাংলা

    Iran regrets Ukraine's downgrading of ties over reported supply of drones

    Tehran decided to supply Russian forces with drones, a move President Volodymyr Zelensky called ‘a collaboration with evil’

    Reuters
    Published : 24 Sept 2022, 11:42 AM
    Updated : 24 Sept 2022, 11:42 AM

    Iran regrets Ukraine's decision to downgrade ties over the reported supply of Iranian drones to Russia, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson said in a statement on Saturday.

    Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani "advised" Ukraine to "refrain from being influenced by third parties who seek to destroy relations between the two countries".

    Ukraine said on Friday that it would downgrade diplomatic ties with Iran over Tehran's decision to supply Russian forces with drones, a move President Volodymyr Zelensky called "a collaboration with evil."

    RELATED STORIES
    Moscow 'not threatening anyone' with nuclear weapons: Russia's Ryabkov
    Moscow 'not threatening anyone' with nuclear weapons: Ryabkov
    President Vladimir Putin this week said he was 'not bluffing' when he said would use nuclear weapons if Russia's territorial integrity was threatened
    Iran's leaders are safe but protests raise the stakes over imposing veil
    Protests raise the stakes over imposing veil in Iran
    Iran's clerical rulers struggle to enforce the Sharia law as many women of all ages and backgrounds wear tight-fitting, thigh-length coats and brightly coloured scarves pushed back to expose plenty of ...
    US sending 'dangerous signals' on Taiwan, China tells Blinken
    US sending 'dangerous signals' on Taiwan: China
    Taiwan was the focus of 'direct and honest' talks between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the margins of the UN General Assembly
    'Time is up': Countries trapped in climate crisis raise alarm at UN
    Countries trapped in climate crisis raise alarm at UN
    Low-lying island nation Vanuatu stepped up the fight by calling for a fossil fuel nonproliferation treaty

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher