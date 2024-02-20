Putin gives North Korea's Kim Jong Un a Russian limo as a gift

Russia has stepped up ties with North Korea and other countries hostile to the United States such as Iran since the start of the war with Ukraine.

The United States has accused North Korea of supplying Russia with artillery shells and missiles used in Ukraine. Moscow and Pyongyang deny the accusations and vowed last year to deepen military relations.

South Korea's foreign ministry said in response to the presentation of the car that it was closely monitoring cooperation between Russia and North Korea and urging both countries to comply with UN Security Council resolutions.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova dismissed any notion that Moscow had violated sanctions.

"I think champions of international legal purity should be asked what damage is caused by illegal sanctions when, because of the West's sanctions war, people the world over cannot secure food, medicines and vaccines," she wrote on Telegram.