    বাংলা

    Russia could extend fertiliser export limits until November

    Russia is one of the top producers of potash, phosphate and nitrogen-containing fertilisers worldwide

    Reuters
    Published : 25 March 2023, 06:34 AM
    Updated : 25 March 2023, 06:34 AM

    Russia could extend restrictions on fertiliser exports for six months until November to help support the domestic market, Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said on Friday.

    Moscow introduced temporary quotas on some of its fertiliser exports in late 2021 to ensure domestic supplies but has extended them continuously since. The current restrictions are due to expire at the end of May.

    "Together with the trade ministry and the Federal Antimonopoly Service we are working on extending the existing set of measures on fertilisers for another six months, up to November inclusive," Patrushev said.

    Russia is one of the top producers of potash, phosphate and nitrogen-containing fertilisers worldwide.

    RELATED STORIES
    FILE PHOTO: Liberia-flagged Aframax tanker Suvorovsky Prospect discharges fuel oil from Russia at the Matanzas terminal, in Matanzas, Cuba, Jul 16, 2022.
    Iran counts on 'huge volumes' of oil, gas swaps from Russia
    Russia's RIA state news agency did not give any details on what volumes of oil and gas Iran is expecting
    FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian servicemen sit atop a BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicle on a road outside the frontline town of Bakhmut, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine, Feb 11, 2023.
    Moscow accuses US of preparing a 'toxic chemicals' provocation in Ukraine
    Russia has denied claims by US sources that it will use chemical weapons against Ukraine
    FILE PHOTO: The USAF Airborne Laser aircraft sits on the tarmac at Andrews Air Force Base outside Washington, Jun 21, 2007. The modified 747 aircraft uses a high-energy Chemical Oxygen Iodine Laser to generate an energy beam from the aircraft's nose to intercept and destroy a hostile ballistic missile during the boost phase of its trajectory.
    Washington may deploy medium-range missiles to US forces in Japan
    Japan and the United States want to reinforce islands separating the East China Sea from the Western Pacific because they are close to Taiwan
    FILE PHOTO: Immigrant children are led by staff in single file between tents at a detention facility next to the Mexican border in Tornillo, Texas, US, Jun 18, 2018.
    Almost 1,000 migrant children separated by Trump yet to be reunited with parents
    The Trump administration split apart thousands of migrant families under a blanket 'zero-tolerance' policy that called for the prosecution of all unauthorised border crossers in spring 2018

    Opinion

    The world of Buddhadeva Bose
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Celebrating the splendour of the surrounding
    Takir Hossain
    Bank rescue buys stability at a high price
    John Foley
    Equity for equality
    Tasneem Hossain