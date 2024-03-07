New York to deploy 750 National Guard soldiers to check bags on subway

PSYCHOLOGICAL IMPACT

Riders Alliance, a New York commuter advocacy group, said Hochul's deployment of the National Guard would have the opposite psychological impact than intended.

"While well-intentioned, deploying troops to the subway is more likely to increase the perception of crime among people who don't ride public transit than to protect the millions of people on platforms and trains," Danny Pearlstein, a spokesperson for the alliance, wrote in an email.

There were 38 robberies and 70 thefts, including pick-pocketing, on the subway system in February, compared to 40 robberies and 98 thefts in the same month last year, according to police data. There were 35 assaults, the same number as for February 2023. About 90 million trips were taken on the subway over the month.

In her announcement, Hochul cited an attack last week on a subway train conductor who was slashed in the neck by an unknown assailant while he leaned his head out of a window on his train.

It was one of several recent assaults of subway workers in recent weeks, to the ire of their labour union, leading to service disruptions the following morning as MTA employees stopped work to file safety complaints.

Hochul said on Wednesday the MTA would install new security cameras in conductor cabins, and that she was asking the state legislature to pass a law allowing judges to ban people who assault workers and commuters from the subway system.