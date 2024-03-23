FBI tells Alaska Airlines 737 MAX 9 passengers they may be crime victims

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation has told passengers who were on an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 9 that suffered a Jan 5 mid-air emergency that they may be victims of a crime, according to letters seen by Reuters.

The letters, a procedural step in some criminal investigations by the Justice Department, are a sign that its probe into the MAX 9 emergency is moving forward.

The letters, dated Tuesday, say the FBI has identified the passengers "as a possible victim of a crime. This case is currently under investigation by the FBI. ...A criminal investigation can be a lengthy undertaking, and, for several reasons, we cannot tell you about its progress at this time."