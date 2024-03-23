    বাংলা

    FBI tells Alaska Airlines 737 MAX 9 passengers they may be crime victims

    The letters are a sign that FBI's probe into the MAX 9 emergency is moving forward

    Reuters
    Published : 23 March 2024, 06:32 AM
    Updated : 23 March 2024, 06:32 AM

    The US Federal Bureau of Investigation has told passengers who were on an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 9 that suffered a Jan 5 mid-air emergency that they may be victims of a crime, according to letters seen by Reuters.

    The letters, a procedural step in some criminal investigations by the Justice Department, are a sign that its probe into the MAX 9 emergency is moving forward.

    The letters, dated Tuesday, say the FBI has identified the passengers "as a possible victim of a crime. This case is currently under investigation by the FBI. ...A criminal investigation can be a lengthy undertaking, and, for several reasons, we cannot tell you about its progress at this time."

    The letters were earlier reported by the Seattle Times.

    An FBI spokesperson in Seattle declined to comment, citing Justice Department policy that it "does not confirm or deny the existence of an investigation."

    The Justice Department in 2022 updated its guidelines for notifying victims of potential crimes after relatives of some of the 346 people killed in two Boeing 737 MAX 8 crashes in 2018 and 2019 said their legal rights had been violated when the department struck a January 2021 deferred prosecution deal with Boeing without notifying them.

    The department also apologised for not meeting with relatives of the crash victims before the announcement of the deal which capped a 21-month investigation into the design and development of the 737 MAX 8.

    Boeing declined to comment on Friday but said this month said it would continue to cooperate fully and transparently with all government investigations.

    Alaska Airlines said it was fully cooperating with the investigation and does not believe it is the target of the probe.

    In the midair emergency, a door plug panel tore off from the side of the MAX 9 jet at 16,000 feet, leaving a refrigerator-sized, rectangular hole in the aircraft. The plane landed safely with all 171 passengers and six crew on board. Seven passengers and one flight attendant had minor injuries.

    The National Transportation Safety Board has said four key bolts appeared to be missing from the plane that had been delivered by Boeing months earlier. Boeing has said it believes required documents detailing the removal of the bolts were never created.

    In the aftermath of the incident, the FAA grounded the MAX 9 for several weeks, barred Boeing from increasing the MAX production rate and ordered it to develop a comprehensive plan to address "systemic quality-control issues" within 90 days.

    RELATED STORIES
    A Boeing 737 Max aircraft during a display at the Farnborough International Airshow, in Farnborough, Britain, July 20, 2022.
    Airlines try to leverage Boeing woes despite lack of alternatives
    Despite some public displays of alarm - United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby flew to France to talk with Airbus as Boeing's latest crisis erupted
    FBI offers $20,000 for info on Bangladesh origin man with ties to New York kidnapping ring
    FBI offers reward for info on Bangladesh origin man linked to kidnappings
    Ruhel Chowdhury is wanted for his involvement in the kidnapping and torture of two Bangladeshi expats in New York
    US financier Jeffrey Epstein appears in a photograph taken for the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services' sex offender registry Mar 28, 2017 and obtained by Reuters Jul 10, 2019.
    Epstein victims sue FBI, allege coverup
    The victims accuse the FBI of covering up its failure to investigate the late financier, enabling his sex trafficking to continue for more than 20 years
    Boeing's new 737 MAX-9 is pictured under construction at their production facility in Renton, Washington, U.S., February 13, 2017. Picture taken February 13, 2017.
    How many variants of 737 MAX planes does Boeing make?
    The single-aisle 737 MAX, launched in 2011, is Boeing's cash cow and investors keep a close watch on its production and deliveries

    Opinion

    Cryptoverse: AI tokens outpace record-breaking bitcoin
    Flowers for solidarity
    Tasneem Hossain
    Despite a tough week, Germany is key to rearming Europe
    Peter Apps
    Europe's mild winter leaves gas stocks at record high
    John Kemp