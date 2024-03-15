Migrant boat sinks off Turkey, children among 22 dead

At least 22 people drowned, including seven children, when a rubber boat carrying migrants sank off Turkey's northwest province of Canakkale, the local governor's office said on Friday, adding that search and rescue efforts continued.

In a statement, the Canakkale governor's office said that two people had been rescued by the Coast Guard and two others had survived "by their own means" after the boat capsized.

It said a plane, two helicopters, and a total of 18 vessels from the coast guard and other rescue authorities were involved in the search and rescue efforts, along with 502 personnel.