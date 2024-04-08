    বাংলা

    Over 90 dead as Mozambique ferry sinks off northern coast, reports say

    "Because the boat was overcrowded and unsuited to carry passengers, it ended up sinking," BBC reports citing Jaime Neto, secretary of state for the province of Nampula

    Reuters
    Published : 8 April 2024, 05:21 AM
    Updated : 8 April 2024, 05:21 AM

    More than 90 people died after a ferry sank off the north coast of Mozambique, the BBC said, citing domestic authorities, with five rescued from among the nearly 130 believed to have been on board.

    They were fleeing a cholera outbreak, the British Broadcasting Corp (BBC) said on Sunday, citing Jaime Neto, secretary of state for the province of Nampula near the incident site.

    "Because the boat was overcrowded and unsuited to carry passengers, it ended up sinking," he said, adding that many children were among the dead.

    Videos posted on social media X showed many bodies lying on a beach and some people carrying the bodies of children. Reuters could not immediately verify these videos.

    Neto said investigators were working to find out the cause of the boat disaster, The Guardian reported citing AFP.

    Two of the five survivors were receiving medical treatment, the report said.

    Government officials did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

    The boat was travelling from Lunga in the province to Mozambique island, off the coast of Nampula, the BBC added.

    RELATED STORIES
    Rohingya refugees stand on a capsized boat as Indonesian Search and Rescue boat approaches to rescue them, in the waters of West Aceh, Indonesia, March 21, 2024.
    Over 70 Rohingya dead or missing after boat capsizes off Indonesia's Aceh
    As many as 75 of the 151 people on the boat were evacuated by local authorities, while the rest were "presumed dead or missing"
    At least 34 migrants missing off Tunisia, two die after boat sinks
    34 migrants missing off Tunisia, two die after boat sinks
    The boat which sailed from Libya coast was carrying 70 people, the Tunisian national guard said
    Migrant boat sinks off Turkey, children among 22 dead
    Migrant boat sinks off Turkey, children among 22 dead
    Two people had been rescued by the Coast Guard and two others had survived, the local governor's office says
    A fisherman prepares his pirogue as mist shrouds Ngor's beach in Dakar, Senegal February 28, 2024.
    20 migrants die in shipwreck off Senegal's coast
    The migrant support service Alarm Phone says on X that the boat had been carrying around 300 people

    Opinion

    Western armed forces face recruitment crisis
    Peter Apps
    US manufacturers emerge from slump
    John Kemp
    Echoes of silence: unveiling the Bangladesh genocide
    Tawheed Reza Noor
    China's hydro generators wait for the rains to come
    John Kemp