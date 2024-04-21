    বাংলা

    US House passes $95 billion Ukraine, Israel aid package, sends to Senate

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his thanks, saying US lawmakers moved to keep "history on the right track"

    Reuters
    Published : 21 April 2024, 04:28 AM
    Updated : 21 April 2024, 04:28 AM

    The US House of Representatives on Saturday with broad bipartisan support passed a $95 billion legislative package providing security assistance to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, over bitter objections from Republican hardliners.

    The legislation now proceeds to the Democratic-majority Senate, which passed a similar measure more than two months ago. US leaders from Democratic President Joe Biden to top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell had been urging embattled Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson to bring it up for a vote.

    The Senate is set to begin considering the House-passed bill on Tuesday, with some preliminary votes that afternoon. Final passage was expected sometime next week, which would clear the way for Biden to sign it into law.

    The bills provide $60.84 billion to address the conflict in Ukraine, including $23 billion to replenish US weapons, stocks and facilities; $26 billion for Israel, including $9.1 billion for humanitarian needs, and $8.12 billion for the Indo-Pacific, including Taiwan.

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his thanks, saying US lawmakers moved to keep "history on the right track."

    "The vital US aid bill passed today by the House will keep the war from expanding, save thousands and thousands of lives, and help both of our nations to become stronger," Zelensky said on X.

    The Biden administration is already finalising its next assistance package for Ukraine so it can announce the new tranche of aid soon after the bill becomes law in order to meet Ukraine’s urgent battlefield needs, a White House official said.

    It was unclear how quickly the new military funding for Ukraine will be depleted, likely causing calls for further action by Congress.

    Biden, who had urged Congress since last year to approve the additional aid to Ukraine, said in a statement: "It comes at a moment of grave urgency, with Israel facing unprecedented attacks from Iran and Ukraine under continued bombardment from Russia."

    The vote on passage of the Ukraine funding was 311-112. Significantly, 112 Republicans opposed the legislation, with only 101 in support.

    "Mike Johnson is a lame duck ... he's done," far-right Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene told reporters afterward.

    She has been a leading opponent of helping Ukraine in its war against Russia and has taken steps that threaten to remove Johnson from office over this issue. Greene stopped short of doing so on Saturday, however.

    During the vote, several lawmakers waved small Ukrainian flags as it became clear that element of the package was headed to passage. Johnson warned lawmakers that was a "violation of decorum."

    Meanwhile, the House's actions during a rare Saturday session put on display some cracks in what generally is solid support for Israel within Congress. Recent months have seen progressive Democrats express anger with Israel's government and its conduct of the war in Gaza.

    Saturday's vote, in which the Israel aid was passed 366-58, had 37 Democrats and 21 Republicans in opposition.

    Passage of the long-awaited legislation was closely watched by US defence contractors, who could be in line for huge contracts to supply equipment for Ukraine and other US partners.

    Johnson this week chose to ignore ouster threats by hardline members of his fractious 218-213 majority and push forward the measure that includes Ukraine funding as it struggles to fight off a two-year Russian invasion.

    The unusual four-bill package also includes a measure that includes a threat to ban the Chinese-owned social media app TikTok and the potential transfer of seized Russian assets to Ukraine.

    Some hardline Republicans voicing strong opposition to further Ukraine aid argued the United States can ill afford it given its rising $34 trillion national debt. They have repeatedly raised the threat of ousting Johnson, who became speaker in October after his predecessor, Kevin McCarthy, was ousted by party hardliners.

    "It's not the perfect legislation, it's not the legislation that we would write if Republicans were in charge of both the House, the Senate, and the White House," Johnson told reporters on Friday. "This is the best possible product that we can get under these circumstances to take care of these really important obligations."

    Representative Bob Good, chair of the hardline House Freedom Caucus, told reporters on Friday that the bills represent a "slide down into the abyss of greater fiscal crisis and America-last policies that reflect Biden and (Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck) Schumer and (House Democratic leader Hakeem) Jeffries, and don't reflect the American people."

    But Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, who carries huge influence in the party, on April 12 voiced support for Johnson and in a Thursday social media post said Ukraine's survival is important for the US.

    RELATED STORIES
    US House passes $95 billion Ukraine, Israel aid package, sends to Senate
    US House passes $95bn Ukraine, Israel aid package
    The Senate is expected to pass the measure next week, sending it to Biden to sign into law
    US House to vote on long-awaited $95 billion Ukraine, Israel aid package
    US House to vote on $95bn Ukraine, Israel aid package
    The measure aims to provide security assistance to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan over bitter objections from party hardliners
    Former US President Donald Trump smiles to the jury pool as he is introduced to them, at the beginning of his trial before Justice Juan Merchan over charges that he falsified business records to conceal money paid to silence porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016, in Manhattan state court in New York City, US April 15, 2024 in this courtroom sketch. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg/Pool
    Hush money trial could help Trump in presidential race
    Trump went on trial in New York on Monday, seven months before Americans will go to the polls on Nov 5 to choose a president
    The US Capitol is seen during a Senate vote to begin work on a bill that includes aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan in Washington, US, February 9, 2024.
    US Senate takes up $1.2tn bill to avoid shutdown
    The move marks a critical step toward ending a six-month battle over the scope of Washington's spending for the current fiscal year

    Opinion

    Indian election at the time of a global crisis: Which side is it on?
    Rajib Das
    Oil funds turn bullish as Mideast conflict intensifies
    John Kemp
    Western armed forces face recruitment crisis
    Peter Apps
    US manufacturers emerge from slump
    John Kemp