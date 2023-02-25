    বাংলা

    Ukraine welcomes some Chinese ceasefire 'thoughts,' insists on Russian withdrawal

    Zelensky says he plans to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping

    Reuters
    Published : 24 Feb 2023, 07:23 PM
    Updated : 24 Feb 2023, 07:23 PM

    President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday welcomed some elements of a Chinese proposal for a ceasefire in Russia's war on Ukraine, but said only the country where a war is being fought should be the initiator of a peace plan.

    "It's an important signal that they are preparing to take part in this theme," he said during a news conference in Kyiv, referring to China's bid to broker peace.

    "So far, I see this as a signal - I don't know what will happen later."

    Zelenskiy, who said he believed Russia-allied China did not offer a concrete plan but some "thoughts", also warned Beijing against providing Moscow with arms.

    "I very much want to believe that China will not deliver weapons to Russia, and for me this is very important," he said, speaking on the first anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion.

    "This is point number one."

    The Ukrainian leader also said that any plan that did not include a full Russian troop withdrawal would be unacceptable to Kyiv.

    He added that he planned to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping but did not say when such a meeting might take place.

    "I plan to meet Xi Jinping and believe this will be beneficial for our countries and for security in the world," Zelenskiy said.

    He had earlier reiterated that he would not hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

    The West reacted with scepticism to China's proposal on Friday for a ceasefire, with NATO saying Beijing did not have much credibility as a mediator.

    Russia
    Ukraine
    China
    Peace
    ceasefire
    RELATED STORIES
    US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks during a news conference as G20 finance leaders gather on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India, Feb 23, 2023. REUTERS
    At G20 meeting, US accuses Russian officials of complicity in war
    Host India avoided mentioning the year-long war in inaugural remarks
    A person stands on a Russian flag during a candlelight vigil in front of the Russian embassy on the one year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in New York City, New York, US Feb 23, 2023. REUTERS
    UK issues export bans on every item used by Russia in war
    Britain marks the one-year anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine by issuing more sanctions against Russia, including the export ban
    French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna addresses a high-level meeting of the United Nations General Assembly to mark one year since Russia invaded Ukraine and to consider the adoption of a resolution on Ukraine at UN headquarters in New York City, New York, US, Feb 23, 2023.
    Russia isolated in UN vote
    As fighting raged on in Ukraine's east and south, its allies around the world showed their support on the first anniversary of Russia's invasion
    Russia's President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with China's Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission Wang Yi during a meeting in Moscow, Russia February 22, 2023.
    China's role as Ukraine peacemaker in doubt
    Analysts say China's affirmation of its "rock solid" relationship with Russia and the backing of Russia's line on the war undermines its posture of neutrality

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher