Ukraine welcomes some Chinese ceasefire 'thoughts,' insists on Russian withdrawal

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday welcomed some elements of a Chinese proposal for a ceasefire in Russia's war on Ukraine, but said only the country where a war is being fought should be the initiator of a peace plan.

"It's an important signal that they are preparing to take part in this theme," he said during a news conference in Kyiv, referring to China's bid to broker peace.

"So far, I see this as a signal - I don't know what will happen later."

Zelenskiy, who said he believed Russia-allied China did not offer a concrete plan but some "thoughts", also warned Beijing against providing Moscow with arms.