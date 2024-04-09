Russia, China to maintain fight against terrorism, Lavrov says

Russia and China will continue to cooperate in the fight against terrorism as part of their ever-strengthening relationship, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in Beijing on Tuesday after talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

"I thank the Chinese side for their condolences in connection with the terrorist attack in the Moscow region on March 22 of this year, for supporting Russia's fight against terrorism," Russian news agencies cited Lavrov as saying.

Militant group Islamic State claimed responsibility for the shooting at a concert venue near Moscow where at least 144 people died, but Russia, without providing evidence, has said it believes Ukraine was behind the attack.

"Our cooperation on counter-terrorism will continue, including within the framework of multilateral institutions," Lavrov said.