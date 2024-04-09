    বাংলা

    Russia, China to maintain fight against terrorism, Lavrov says

    Moscow and Beijing declared a "no limits" partnership in February 2022 when Putin visited Beijing just days before Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine

    Sabrina Karim Murshed
    Published : 9 April 2024, 05:04 AM
    Updated : 9 April 2024, 05:04 AM

    Russia and China will continue to cooperate in the fight against terrorism as part of their ever-strengthening relationship, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in Beijing on Tuesday after talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

    "I thank the Chinese side for their condolences in connection with the terrorist attack in the Moscow region on March 22 of this year, for supporting Russia's fight against terrorism," Russian news agencies cited Lavrov as saying.

    Militant group Islamic State claimed responsibility for the shooting at a concert venue near Moscow where at least 144 people died, but Russia, without providing evidence, has said it believes Ukraine was behind the attack.

    "Our cooperation on counter-terrorism will continue, including within the framework of multilateral institutions," Lavrov said.

    Moscow and Beijing declared a "no limits" partnership in February 2022 when Putin visited Beijing just days before Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and have firm their ties since.

    Lavrov, in Beijing on an official visit, also thanked China for sending a group of observers to Russia's presidential election in March, which President Vladimir Putin won by a record post-Soviet landslide.

     "Thanks to our leaders, Russian-Chinese relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction have reached an unprecedented level," Lavrov said.

     "And with the re-election of Vladimir Putin, the continuity of their comprehensive strengthening has, of course, received additional guarantees."

    Moscow had said that talks between Lavrov and his Chinese counterpart would cover "hot topics" such as the security of the Asia-Pacific region and the war in Ukraine.

    Reuters reported last month that Putin will travel to China in May for talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, in what could be the first overseas trip of his new presidential term.

    RELATED STORIES
    People line up to lay flowers at a makeshift memorial to the victims of a shooting attack set up outside the Crocus City Hall concert venue in the Moscow Region, Russia, March 24, 2024.
    Tajikistan detains 9 people over Russian concert hall attack
    Four suspected gunmen behind the deadliest attack in Russia in 20 years are Tajik citizens
    A Russian national flag is seen lowered on the headquarters of State Duma, the lower house of parliament, on the day of mourning, declared following a deadly shooting in the Crocus City Hall concert hall, in Moscow, Russia March 24, 2024.
    Russia mourns victims of deadly concert hall attack
    Putin declared a national day of mourning after pledging to track down and punish all those behind the attack, which left 133 people dead
    Russian law enforcement officers with dogs patrol a parking area near the Crocus City Hall concert venue following a shooting incident, outside Moscow, Russia, Mar 23, 2024.
    Russia arrests 4 suspected gunmen as concert massacre toll climbs
    An editor puts the death toll at 143 as Russia tries to establish a link between suspected Islamic State militants and Ukraine
    Smoke from fire rises above the burning Crocus City Hall concert venue following a shooting incident, outside Moscow, Russia, March 22, 2024.
    Over 60 killed in Moscow concert attack, IS claims responsibility
    Health officials said about 145 people were wounded, of which about 60 were in critical condition

    Opinion

    Oil funds turn bullish as Mideast conflict intensifies
    John Kemp
    Western armed forces face recruitment crisis
    Peter Apps
    US manufacturers emerge from slump
    John Kemp
    Echoes of silence: unveiling the Bangladesh genocide
    Tawheed Reza Noor