At least five migrants die in attempt to cross English Channel

Five people, including a child, died in an attempt to cross the English Channel from France to Britain on an overcrowded boat on Tuesday, the local prefecture said.

About 110 migrants were crowded onto the small boat when panic broke out, the prefecture said.

Neither the prefecture nor coast guard could say how many people had been rescued or could be missing.

"The provisional death toll is five people died: three men, a woman and a child," an official at the prefecture said.