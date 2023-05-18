Fate of Colombia plane crash children unknown; Petro deletes tweet

The fate of four children who were missing after a plane crash in southern Colombia was unclear on Thursday after President Gustavo Petro deleted a Tweet saying they had been found alive, adding in a new message that reports of their discovery were unconfirmed and the search still ongoing.

The children have been missing since May 1, when the plane they were travelling in crashed in thick jungle.

On Wednesday, Petro said in the now-deleted Twitter message that the children, aged 13, 9 and 4, as well as an 11-month-old baby, had been found alive thanks to arduous searching by members of the armed forces.