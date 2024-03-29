Famine is 'quite possibly' in some areas of northern Gaza, US official says

Famine is both a risk and quite possibly present in at least some areas of the northern Gaza Strip, a senior US State Department official said on Friday, while adding that a scarcity of trucks was an obstacle to getting more aid into the densely populated enclave under Israel siege.

"While we can say with confidence that famine is a significant risk in the south and centre but not present, in the north, it is both a risk and quite possibly is present in at least some areas," the official told Reuters on the condition of anonymity.

Earlier this month a global authority on food security - backed by the United Nations - warned that famine was imminent and likely to occur by May in northern Gaza and could spread across the enclave by July.

Malnutrition and food insecurity have probably exceeded famine levels in Gaza's north, and hunger-linked death rates were likely to do so soon, said the report by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification.