    বাংলা

    Famine is 'quite possibly' in some areas of northern Gaza, US official says

    Earlier this month, the UN-backed global authority on food security warned that famine was imminent and likely to occur by May in northern Gaza

    Reuters
    Published : 29 March 2024, 03:28 PM
    Updated : 29 March 2024, 03:28 PM

    Famine is both a risk and quite possibly present in at least some areas of the northern Gaza Strip, a senior US State Department official said on Friday, while adding that a scarcity of trucks was an obstacle to getting more aid into the densely populated enclave under Israel siege.

    "While we can say with confidence that famine is a significant risk in the south and centre but not present, in the north, it is both a risk and quite possibly is present in at least some areas," the official told Reuters on the condition of anonymity.

    Earlier this month a global authority on food security - backed by the United Nations - warned that famine was imminent and likely to occur by May in northern Gaza and could spread across the enclave by July.

    Malnutrition and food insecurity have probably exceeded famine levels in Gaza's north, and hunger-linked death rates were likely to do so soon, said the report by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification.

    The number of trucks distributing aid in south and central Gaza had nearly topped 200 a day, an increase compared to a month ago, but more were needed, the State Department official said.

    "You need to address the full nutrition needs of the population of Gaza of all ages. That means more than just that minimal survival level feeding," the official said, adding that malnutrition, infant newborn and young child mortality was a significant problem that was growing.

    "It has to be addressed by additional assistance coming and the right kind of assistance coming in," he said.

    RELATED STORIES
    International Court of Justice (ICJ) holds a hearing to allow parties to give their views on the legal consequences of Israel's occupation of the Palestinian territories before eventually issuing a non-binding legal opinion in The Hague, Netherlands, February 19, 2024. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
    World Court orders Israel to halt Gaza famine
    The order comes as Israeli forces and Palestinian fighters battle in close combat around Gaza's Al Shifa Hospital
    Palestinian fighters battle Israeli forces around Gaza's Al Shifa Hospital
    Palestinian fighters battle Israeli forces around Al Shifa Hospital
    The Israeli army said it continued to operate around the hospital complex in Gaza City after storming it more than a week ago
    Palestinian children react near the site of an Israeli strike on a house, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, March 24, 2024.
    Israel besieges two more Gaza hospitals, demands evacuations
    The Palestinian Red Crescent said one of its staff was killed when Israeli tanks suddenly pushed back into areas around Al-Amal and Nasser hospitals
    Smoke rises during an Israeli raid at Al Shifa hospital and the area around it, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Gaza City, Mar 21, 2024.
    170 Gaza gunmen killed in hospital raid: Israel
    More than 350 Hamas and Islamic Jihad militants have so far been detained at the hospital, Israeli military says

    Opinion

    Echoes of silence: unveiling the Bangladesh genocide
    Tawheed Reza Noor
    China's hydro generators wait for the rains to come
    John Kemp
    Secrets to live a happy life
    Tasneem Hossain
    Cryptoverse: AI tokens outpace record-breaking bitcoin