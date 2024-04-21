    বাংলা

    Israeli PM Netanyahu says he will fight any sanctions on army battalions

    The Israeli military said that Netzah Yehuda battalion is an active combat unit that operates according to the principles of international law

    Reuters
    Published : 21 April 2024, 03:29 PM
    Updated : 21 April 2024, 03:29 PM

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday he would fight against sanctions being imposed on any Israeli military units after media reported that Washington was planning such a step against a battalion for alleged rights violations.

    On Saturday, Axios news site reported that Washington was planning to impose sanctions on Israel's Netzah Yehuda battalion that has operated in the occupied West Bank. The Israeli military said it was not aware of any measures being taken.

    "If anyone thinks they can impose sanctions on a unit of the IDF (Israel Defence Forces) - I will fight it with all my strength," Netanyahu said in a statement.

    The Israeli military said that Netzah Yehuda battalion is an active combat unit that operates according to the principles of international law.

    "Following publications about sanctions against the battalion, the IDF is not aware of the issue. If a decision is made on the matter it will be reviewed. The IDF works and will continue to work to investigate any unusual event in a practical manner and according to law," the military said.

