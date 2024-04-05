Top Iraqi jihadist killed in suicide bombing in northwest Syria

A leading Iraqi jihadist leader in Syria's rebel-held northwest who founded a former al Qaeda affiliate was killed on Thursday when a suicide bomber blew himself up in his guest house, jihadist sources said.

The three sources said Abu Maria al Qahtani, whose real name is Maysr al Jabouri, died after arriving in hospital with severe wounds inflicted when a suicide bomber detonated himself seconds after greeting him in the town of Sarmada.