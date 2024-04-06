Biden urges Egypt, Qatar to press Hamas on hostage deal ahead of weekend talks

US President Joe Biden on Friday urged the leaders of Egypt and Qatar to pressure Hamas militants to agree to a Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal ahead of a fresh round of talks this weekend in Cairo.

CIA Director Bill Burns will lead the US delegation to the Cairo talks, a US official said.

A senior Biden administration official said Biden wrote letters to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and the emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, on the state of the hostage talks and "he urged them to secure commitments from Hamas to agree and abide by a deal."