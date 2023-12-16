Palestinian media reports dozens killed in Israel airstrikes

President Joe Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, visiting Israel on Thursday and Friday, carried a message to Israel to scale down the broad military campaign and transition to more narrowly targeted operations against Hamas leaders, US officials said.

During Sullivan's visit, Israeli officials publicly emphasised that they would continue the war until they achieve their aim of eradicating Hamas, which may take months.

Washington hinted on Friday at disagreement with Israel over how quickly to scale down the war, with Sullivan saying the timing was the subject of "intensive discussion" between the allies.

In a surprise cross-border attack on Israel on Oct 7, Hamas militants rampaged through Israeli towns killing 1,200 people and capturing 240 hostages. Israel's counterattack has killed close to 19,000 people, according to Gaza health authorities, with thousands more feared buried under rubble.

Israel's military said on Friday it killed three hostages held by Hamas in Gaza after wrongly identifying them as a threat. The military expressed condolences to the families of the hostages killed during combat, saying there would be "full transparency" in an investigation into the incident.

The military said it had recovered the bodies of three other hostages killed by Hamas. Israel says it believes around 20 of more than 130 hostages still held in the densely populated coastal strip are dead.

Combat has intensified in the past two weeks since a week-long truce collapsed.

Israeli government spokesperson Eylon Levy said Israel was winning the war and degrading Hamas, citing a reduction in the number of rockets fired into Israel.

But hours later and for the first time in weeks, there were sirens in Jerusalem and explosions overhead from at least three interceptions by Israel's Iron Dome air defences. The armed wing of Hamas claimed responsibility for the rocket attack it called a response to "Zionist massacres against civilians".