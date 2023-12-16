    বাংলা

    Palestinian media reports dozens killed in Israel airstrikes

    The attacks come after the US urged Israel to scale down its military campaign and narrowly target Hamas leaders

    Reuters
    Published : 16 Dec 2023, 08:35 AM
    Updated : 16 Dec 2023, 08:35 AM

    Dozens of Palestinians were killed in Gaza on Saturday in air strikes by Israel, said Palestinian media, after the US urged Israel to scale down its military campaign and narrowly target Hamas leaders.

    At least 14 people died from air strikes that hit two houses on Old Gaza Street in Jabalia and dozens more were killed in a separate airstrike that hit another home in Jabalia, according to the official Palestinian WAFA news agency.

    WAFA also reported that a large number of civilians were trapped under rubble.

    Reuters could not immediately verify the reports.

    With intense ground fighting across the length of the Gaza Strip and aid organisations warning of a humanitarian catastrophe, the United States has warned that Israel risks losing international support because of "indiscriminate" air strikes killing Palestinian civilians.

    President Joe Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, visiting Israel on Thursday and Friday, carried a message to Israel to scale down the broad military campaign and transition to more narrowly targeted operations against Hamas leaders, US officials said.

    During Sullivan's visit, Israeli officials publicly emphasised that they would continue the war until they achieve their aim of eradicating Hamas, which may take months.

    Washington hinted on Friday at disagreement with Israel over how quickly to scale down the war, with Sullivan saying the timing was the subject of "intensive discussion" between the allies.

    In a surprise cross-border attack on Israel on Oct 7, Hamas militants rampaged through Israeli towns killing 1,200 people and capturing 240 hostages. Israel's counterattack has killed close to 19,000 people, according to Gaza health authorities, with thousands more feared buried under rubble.

    Israel's military said on Friday it killed three hostages held by Hamas in Gaza after wrongly identifying them as a threat. The military expressed condolences to the families of the hostages killed during combat, saying there would be "full transparency" in an investigation into the incident.

    The military said it had recovered the bodies of three other hostages killed by Hamas. Israel says it believes around 20 of more than 130 hostages still held in the densely populated coastal strip are dead.

    Combat has intensified in the past two weeks since a week-long truce collapsed.

    Israeli government spokesperson Eylon Levy said Israel was winning the war and degrading Hamas, citing a reduction in the number of rockets fired into Israel.

    But hours later and for the first time in weeks, there were sirens in Jerusalem and explosions overhead from at least three interceptions by Israel's Iron Dome air defences. The armed wing of Hamas claimed responsibility for the rocket attack it called a response to "Zionist massacres against civilians".

    The vast majority of Gaza's 2.3 million people have been driven from their homes over the past two months, many several times.

    After Sullivan left, Israel said it would open the Kerem Shalom crossing, the main road link into Gaza, for aid shipments for the first time in the war, allowing 200 trucks per day, double the capacity at Rafah.

    Aid agencies, warning of mass starvation and disease, had long pleaded for Israel to speed up deliveries by letting aid enter directly at Kerem Shalom on the border of Egypt, Israel and Gaza.

    Gaza residents reported another night of intense fighting and bombardment the length of the enclave on Friday, including in Sheijaia, Sheikh Radwan, Zeitoun, Tuffah and Beit Hanoun in the north, and in the centre and northern fringes of the main southern city Khan Younis.

    "The Gaza Strip turned into a ball of fire overnight, we could hear explosions and gunshots echoing from all directions," Ahmed, 45, an electrician and father of six, told Reuters from a shelter in central Gaza.

    "They can destroy homes and roads and kill civilians from the air or through blind tank shelling, but when they come face to face with the resistance, they lose."

    RELATED STORIES
    A woman sits with children outside, as displaced Palestinians, who fled their houses due to Israeli strike, shelter in a camp in Rafah, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in the southern Gaza Strip, Dec 6, 2023.
    Gaza's health situation almost impossible to improve: WHO
    Israel's assault has left most of the population homeless, with little electricity, food or clean water, and a medical system facing collapse
    People rally calling for the release of hostages kidnapped on the deadly October 7 attack by Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, December 9, 2023.
    Freed Gaza hostages recount captivity at Tel Aviv rally
    Of the roughly 240 people taken hostage by Hamas, 137 remain in captivity after others were returned during a truce
    An Israeli artillery unit operates at the border with Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, as seen from southern Israel, Dec 5, 2023.
    Israel forces fight Hamas in Gaza, civilians seek shelter
    Israeli troops and tanks push further south and encircle Khan Younis after a week-long truce collapsed last week
    Aviv Asher, 2,5-year-old, her sister Raz Asher, 4,5-year-old, and mother Doron, react as they meet with Yoni, Raz and Aviv's father and Doron's husband, after they returned to Israel to the designated complex at the Schneider Children's Medical Center, during a temporary truce between Hamas and Israel, in Petah Tikva, Israel, in this handout picture released on Nov 25, 2023.
    Hamas delays hostage release
    Hamas' al-Qassam Brigades say the hostage releases will be delayed until Israel commits to allowing aid trucks to enter northern Gaza

    Opinion

    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury