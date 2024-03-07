‘Fight for life’ by mothers whose daughters are still hostages in Gaza

Simona Steinbrecher holds up two images of her daughter, Doron. One shows a young woman with twinkling eyes and a big smile. The other, from a video distributed by Hamas 107 days into the war, shows an emaciated, pale woman, with an almost lifeless gaze.

Doron, a 30-year-old veterinary nurse, managed to telephone her mother Simona moments before she was abducted to Gaza from her home in Kibbutz Kfar Aza, one of the communities worst hit in Hamas' Oct 7 attack on southern Israel.

In the brief call, Doron said that gunmen were heading to her room.

"It's every mother's worst nightmare," Steinbrecher said.

"It was awful. I'm close by but I can't go to her because the entire area is sprawling with terrorists - I know she is being kidnapped and I can't help her," she said.