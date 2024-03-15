    বাংলা

    Gaza's displaced break their Ramadan fast with canned food in the rubble

    Most Gaza residents eat only at communal soup kitchens for their Ramadan iftar meal, where only 35 pots of food are available every day

    Reuters
    Published : 15 March 2024, 04:50 AM
    Updated : 15 March 2024, 04:50 AM

    As the evening prayer sounded across Gaza's rubble, the Abu Rizek family broke their day's fast with a shared meal in the wreckage of their home, sadly recalling all they had lost in Israel's military campaign since last year's holy month of Ramadan.

    While the family has managed to scrape together enough food for iftar, the sunset breakfast after a day without eating or drinking, many other people are far less fortunate in the stricken Palestinian enclave where famine looms.

    "Last Ramadan was great but this year it's not. A lot of things are not there any more. My sisters, my family. Our house was destroyed. There are still people under the rubble not pulled out," said Um Mahmoud Abu Rizek.

    She sat cross legged between tumbled walls of concrete cooking over a fire.

    "We only eat soup and canned food. A can of beans. We're so tired of canned food and we get sick of it. My son keeps saying his stomach hurts," she said, recalling the plentiful meals of past Ramadans.

    Most years, families gather with friends and neighbours to sit up at night, eating, praying and celebrating together.

    "This year there are no neighbours or loved ones. They're not here any more. It's only us and the children left, sitting here. I don't know what will become of us," she said.

    RELIANT ON FOOD AID

    The war in Gaza was triggered on Oct 7 when Hamas fighters rampaged into Israel, killing 1,200 people and seizing 253 hostages according to Israeli tallies.

    Israel's pounding ground and air offensive since then has killed more than 30,000 people, according to health authorities in Hamas-run Gaza, and displaced most of the 2.3 million inhabitants.

    Hopes for a Ramadan ceasefire fell apart with Israel and Hamas arguing over the terms.

    With nearly all commercial food imports stopped, most Gaza residents are now entirely dependent on food aid. Many eat only at communal soup kitchens, including for their Ramadan iftar meal.

    At one such kitchen in Rafah, people crowded round, holding up plastic bowls for a ladle of food.

    "Every day we have 35 pots of food, but 35 pots is not enough. I swear even 70 pots is not enough," said volunteer Adnan Sheikh al-Eid, hoping to be able to feed more of the desperate, displaced people standing in line.

    Like Abu Rizek, Eid, could only remember the joy of previous Ramadans. "There used to be decorations, food and drinks. This year there is sadness and despair," he said.

    "I am 60 years old and I have never had a Ramadan like this," he added.

    RELATED STORIES
    Palestinian man Ibrahim Hassouna, who lost his family during Israel's military offensive, prays at a grave during the holy month of Ramadan, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip in this still picture taken from a video, Mar 11, 2024.
    A mother's voicemail marks painful Ramadan for Gaza son
    Alone at Gaza cemetery, Ibrahim Hassouna listens to voicemail from his dead mother on Ramadan
    Palestinian children wait to receive food cooked by a charity kitchen amid shortages of food supplies, as the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas continues, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, February 5, 2024.
    Israel destroying Gaza's food system in 'starvation' tactic
    Around 80% of Gaza's fishing sector has been destroyed since Oct 7
    Israeli soldiers operate a tank in the Gaza Strip amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in this handout picture released on Mar 5, 2024.
    Gaza ceasefire talks extended
    The Cairo talks have been billed as a final hurdle to reach a 40-day ceasefire in time for the Ramadan Muslim fasting month
    A Palestinian rests near the Dome of the Rock on Al-Aqsa compound, also known to Jews as the Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, Feb 19, 2024.
    Israel to bar some Muslim citizens from Jerusalem mosque in Ramadan
    Jerusalem’s Al Aqsa Mosque is one of Islam's holiest shrines captured by Israel in a 1967 war and the focus of Palestinian statehood hopes

    Opinion

    Flowers for solidarity
    Tasneem Hossain
    Despite a tough week, Germany is key to rearming Europe
    Peter Apps
    Europe's mild winter leaves gas stocks at record high
    John Kemp
    Quality of services in mobile telecom: Challenges and way forward
    Syed Md Samshur Rahman