Appetite for change grows in Kurdish heartland as Turkish elections near

CHANGE IN ERDOGAN

The HDP, parliament's third largest party, has itself declared its support for Kilicdaroglu. It is entering the elections under the emblem of the small Green Left Party due to a court bid to ban it over links to the PKK, which it denies.

The HDP's jailed former leader, Selahattin Demirtas, has run a high-profile election campaign from his cell and his wife Basak this week released a video in which she guides HDP supporters towards casting their votes for the CHP leader.

In the HDP's Diyarbakir offices, parliamentary candidate Mehmet Emin Aktar said the president had changed over the years.

"Erdogan, his language and manners are very different today from how they were 20 years ago," Aktar said, attributing the change to the collapse of the peace process in 2015.

That was followed by a years-long crackdown on the HDP in which thousands of party officials and members have been arrested and dozens of lawmakers and elected mayors ousted from their seats, the latter replaced by unelected state officials.

"This government pressure...violates and suppresses all rights such as freedom of expression and the right to organise and demonstrate," said Aktar, former head of the Diyarbakir bar.

Economic hardship and unemployment weighs heavy on first time voters in Diyarbakir and some say they may vote for the CHP, an unlikely prospect in the past.

"I think with a high probability I will vote for the CHP because they are making promises about education, the economy and health. It is good for change too," said tobacco shop worker Furkan Guler, 21.

One of his customers, 19-year-old student Soner Ekti said he was also considering voting for the opposition but was also looking further afield if his prospects in Turkey don't improve.

"If it goes on like this, I'm thinking of going abroad."