Palestinian militant leader, five others killed in clashes with Israeli forces

Prime Minister Yair Lapid, facing an election on Nov 1, said Israel would continue to hit militant targets in Nablus and other cities. "We will not relent even for a moment," he said.

In all, five Palestinians, including at least two members of the Den of Lions, were killed in Nablus while a sixth man was killed in a protest near the West Bank town of Nabi Saleh, near Ramallah, Palestinian health officials said.

At least 20 people, including some gunmen and members of the Palestinian security forces, were also wounded in Nablus, which has been at the centre of violent clashes in recent months and which has been under an Israeli blockade for days.

More than 100 Palestinians from the West Bank have been killed this year, while a string of fatal street attacks by Palestinians have killed 20 people in Israel and Israeli settlements.

Four members of Israel's security forces have also been killed, an Israeli military official said, including at least one killed by the Den of Lions.

Palestinian officials say the Den of Lions has emerged amid rising frustration among youths in Nablus at confrontations with Israeli settlers and the military but with no clearly articulated political goals.

A senior Den of Lions member, Tamer Kilani, was killed overnight on Sunday in what Palestinians described as a targeted explosion carried out by Israel. The militant group vowed to take revenge.