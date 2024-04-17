    বাংলা

    At least one dead after heavy rains set off flash floods in UAE

    The UAE witnessed a record rainfall with 254 mm falling in Al Ain in less than 24 hours, according to the national metrology centre

    Reuters
    Published : 17 April 2024, 08:31 AM
    Updated : 17 April 2024, 08:31 AM

    Authorities and communities across the United Arab Emirates were clearing debris on Wednesday after a torrential downpour killed at least one person and caused damage to homes and businesses.

    The UAE witnessed a record rainfall with 254 mm falling in Al Ain on Tuesday in less than 24 hours, according to the national meteorology centre. That was the most since records began in 1949, before the country was established in 1971.

    Although heavy rains had eased by late Tuesday, disruptions were continuing on Wednesday with Emirates airline suspending check-in for passengers departing Dubai airport until midnight.

    Dubai International Airport, one of the world's busiest, said it was facing significant disruptions after the heavy rains delayed or diverted flights and had impacted flight crews.

    Passengers departing Dubai were advised against heading to the airport and to check their flight status with their airline.

    "We are working hard to recover operations as quickly as possible in very challenging conditions," the airport wrote on X.

    Emirates said passengers who were already in transit would continue to be processed but warned that delays to departures and arrivals should be expected. The Dubai airport website showed hours-long delays for some arrival and departure flights.

    Local media reported that an elderly Emirati man in his 70s died on Tuesday morning when his vehicle was caught in flash floods in the Ras Al Khaimah emirate, in the country's north.

    In neighbouring Oman, 19 people died, including school children after three consecutive days of heavy rain, according to Omani media, which published images of flooded communities.

    The Times of Oman reported that more rain was expected on Wednesday. In Dubai, the skies were clear but in some areas the roads were quiet after the government ordered its employees and all schools to work remotely for a second consecutive day.

    UAE media and social media posts showed significant damage from the torrential downpour in some parts of the country, including collapsed roads and homes inundated by water.

    Social media posts on Tuesday showed flooded roads and car parks with some vehicles completely submerged. Sheikh Zayed Road, a 12-lane highway through Dubai, was partially flooded, leaving people stuck in a kilometres-long traffic jam for hours.

    RELATED STORIES
    MV Abdullah sailors will head back to Bangladesh after 10 days
    MV Abdullah sailors will head home after 10 days
    The sailors freed from captivity will reach Dubai on Apr 19 and a few more days will be required to complete formalities
    Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy's speedboats move during an exercise in Abu Musa Island, in this picture obtained on Aug 2, 2023.
    Iran says it views Israeli presence in UAE as threat
    The UAE, situated across the Gulf from Iran, forged diplomatic ties with Israel under a US-brokered accord in 2020
    Bulk carriers lie at anchor in Nakhodka Bay near the port city of Nakhodka, Russia, December 4, 2022.
    Russia struggles to collect oil payments
    Several banks in China, the UAE and Turkey have boosted their sanctions compliance requirements in recent weeks, resulting in delays or even the rejection of money transfers to Moscow
    The corporate logo of Dubai Airports is seen at terminal three of Dubai International Airport, United Arab Emirates, December 26, 2018. REUTERS
    Dubai airport tops pre-pandemic passenger traffic in 2023
    The world's busiest international hub registered a 31.7 percent increase in passenger traffic last year to 86.9 million

    Opinion

    Oil funds turn bullish as Mideast conflict intensifies
    John Kemp
    Western armed forces face recruitment crisis
    Peter Apps
    US manufacturers emerge from slump
    John Kemp
    Echoes of silence: unveiling the Bangladesh genocide
    Tawheed Reza Noor