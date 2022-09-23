    বাংলা

    Israeli PM Lapid backs two-state solution with Palestinians

    He says any agreement must be conditioned on a peaceful Palestinian state that will not threaten Israel

    Reuters
    Published : 22 Sept 2022, 08:06 PM
    Updated : 22 Sept 2022, 08:06 PM

    Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid called on Thursday for a two-state solution to decades of Israeli-Palestinian conflict and reasserted that Israel would do "whatever it takes" to stop Iran from developing a nuclear bomb.

    His mention of a two-state solution, the first by an Israeli leader in years at the United Nations General Assembly, echoed US President Joe Biden's support in Israel in August for the long-dormant proposal.

    "An agreement with the Palestinians, based on two states for two peoples, is the right thing for Israel's security, for Israel's economy and for the future of our children," Lapid said.

    He added any agreement would be conditioned on a peaceful Palestinian state that would not threaten Israel.

    Lapid spoke less than six weeks before a Nov. 1 election that could return to power the right-wing former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a longstanding opponent of the two-state solution.

    Israel captured East Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza - areas that Palestinians seek for an independent state - in a 1967 Middle East war. US-sponsored Israeli-Palestinian peace talks collapsed in 2014.

    In his speech, Lapid again denounced Iran and voiced Israel's determination to prevent its longtime foe from gaining a nuclear weapon.

    "The only way to prevent Iran from getting a nuclear weapon is to put a credible military threat on the table," he said. "We have capabilities and we are not afraid to use them."

    Widely believed to have the Middle East’s only nuclear weapons, Israel regards Iran as an existential threat. Tehran denies trying to develop a nuclear weapon.

    PALESTINIANS, US REACT

    Efforts to reach a two-state Israeli-Palestinian deal have long been stalled.

    Palestinians and rights groups say Israel has entrenched its control of the occupied Palestinian territories through its military rule over millions of Palestinians and persistent settlement construction.

    Wasel Abu Youssef, a senior member of the Palestine Liberation Organisation, told Reuters that Lapid's words "mean nothing."

    "Whoever wants a two-state solution must implement it on the ground," he said, by respecting previously reached agreements, stopping settlement expansion and recognising East Jerusalem as the capital of a future Palestinian state.

    US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides called Lapid's speech "courageous" for supporting the two-state solution.

    Lapid praised efforts by Middle Eastern countries to normalise relations and cooperate with Israel. He urged Muslim countries, from Indonesia to Saudi Arabia, to make peace with it.

    RELATED STORIES
    Iranian unrest leading up to Mahsa Amini's death in police custody
    Iranian unrest leading up to Amini's death
    The death of the young woman in custody has infuriated Iranians who have taken to the streets to protest in at least 50 cities and towns nationwide
    Iran's Revolutionary Guards issue warning as protests over woman's death spread
    Iran's Revolutionary Guards issue warning as protests over woman's death spread
    Protests over the death showed no signs of easing, with reports of security forces coming under attack
    Iranian protesters torch police stations as unrest over woman's death spreads
    Iranian protesters torch police stations amid unrest over woman's death
    In the northeast, protesters shouted 'We will die, we will die but we'll get Iran back' near a police station which was set on fire
    Iran, US clash at UN on nuclear deal, human rights issues
    Iran, US clash at UN
    President Ebrahim Raisi struck a defiant tone at the United Nations General Assembly by decrying "double standards" on human rights after the death of an Iranian woman in police custody

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher