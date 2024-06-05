Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 05, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Hamas wants Israel to commit to permanent ceasefire, full withdrawal from Gaza

Qatar, which alongside the United States and Egypt has been mediating talks between Hamas and Israel, has also urged Israel to provide a clear position

Hamas wants Israel to commit to permanent ceasefire
Smoke and flames rise during an Israeli air strike in central Gaza Strip, June 3, 2024. REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 05 Jun 2024, 08:44 AM

Updated : 05 Jun 2024, 08:44 AM

Related Stories
Iran sent a clear message with Israel attack: Palestinian envoy
Iran sent a clear message with Israel attack: Palestinian envoy
Sea drone warfare has arrived. The US is floundering
Sea drone warfare has arrived. The US is floundering
Gazans strive to study as war shatters education system
Gazans strive to study as war shatters education system
Who is Mokhber, the man set to become Iran's interim president?
Who is Mokhber, the man set to become Iran's interim president?
Read More
Imperial beats Oxford, Cambridge in global university rankings
Imperial beats Oxford, Cambridge in global university rankings
Chinese AI chip firms downgrading designs to secure TSMC production
Chinese AI chip firms downgrading designs to secure TSMC production
Salehuddin urges shift from megastructures to job creation
Salehuddin urges shift from megastructures to job creation
Portugal to use golden visa scheme to help migrants
Portugal to use golden visa scheme to help migrants
Read More
Opinion

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Read More