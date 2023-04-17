Iran invites Saudi king to visit Tehran: Iran foreign ministry spokesperson

Iran has officially invited Saudi Arabia's king to visit the country, an Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Monday, after the two regional rivals agreed to end years of hostility following a China-brokered agreement in March.

After years of bad relations that fuelled proxy conflicts across the Middle East, where Tehran and Riyadh backed opposite sides from Yemen to Syria, the Shia revolutionary Iran and the Sunni-led Kingdom reached an agreement to end a seven-year diplomatic rift.