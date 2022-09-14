At least six dead after migrant boat sinks off Turkish coast

Six people including children drowned when a boat carrying migrants from Lebanon destined for Italy sunk off the coast of southwestern Turkey, the Turkish coast guard said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the coast guard said a total of 73 migrants from four life boats were rescued on Tuesday while search and rescue operations for the five missing continued with two boats and a helicopter.

One woman, three children and two babies died, the statement said.

The Turkish coast guard did not disclose the nationalities of the migrants.