    বাংলা

    Israeli airstrike kills two people in Damascus

    The airstrike hit a residential building in the Kafr Sousa district in the capital of Syria, according to state media

    Reuters
    Published : 21 Feb 2024, 09:51 AM
    Updated : 21 Feb 2024, 09:51 AM

    An Israeli airstrike hit a residential building in the Kafr Sousa district in Syria's capital Damascus on Wednesday, killing two people, Syrian state media and a security source said.

    A military source cited by Syrian state TV said the strike at around 9:40 am (0740 GMT) wounded a number of other people, identifying the dead as civilians.

    Images published by Syrian state media showed the charred side of a multi-storey building. The security source said the "attack did not achieve its aims".

    The neighbourhood hosts residential buildings, schools and Iranian cultural centres, and lies near a large, heavily-guarded complex used by security agencies. The district was targeted in an Israeli attack in February 2023 that killed Iranian military experts.

    Witnesses heard several back-to-back explosions. The blasts scared children at a nearby school and ambulances rushed to the area, the witnesses told Reuters.

    There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

    Iran has been a major backer of President Bashar al-Assad during Syria's nearly 12-year conflict. Its support for Damascus and the Lebanese group Hezbollah has drawn regular Israeli air strikes meant to curb Tehran's extraterritorial military power.

    Those strikes have ramped up in line with flaring regional tensions since the Oct 7 Hamas attack on Israel, with more than half a dozen Iranian Revolutionary Guards officers killed in suspected Israeli strikes on Syria since December.

    As a result, the Guards have scaled back deployment of their senior officers in Syria and have planned to rely more on allied Shi'ite militia to preserve their sway there, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters earlier this month.

    Iran, a backer of Hamas, has sought to stay out of the conflict itself even as it supports groups that have entered the fray from Lebanon, Yemen, Iraq and Syria - the so-called "Axis of Resistance" that is hostile to Israeli and US interests.

    RELATED STORIES
    Six US-backed Kurdish fighters killed in drone attack on US base in Syria
    Six US-backed Kurdish fighters killed in drone attack on US base in Syria
    The Islamic Resistance in Iraq - an umbrella group of several Iran-backed Iraqi armed groups - on Monday claimed responsibility for a drone attack on Al-Omar field
    Smoke rises after an Israeli missile strike on Damascus, Syria which killed four members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, including the head of the force's information unit in Syria, according to a security source in the regional pro-Syria alliance, January 20, 2024 in this image obtained from social media.
    Iran's Guards pull officers from Syria after Israeli strikes
    Israel rarely comments on its attacks in Syria and has not declared responsibility for the recent strikes there
    People inspect the damage at the site of an Israeli strike, according to sources, in the Mazzeh neighborhood of Damascus, Syria Jan 20, 2024. SANA/Handout via REUTERS
    Iran vows revenge on Israel for strike that kills 5 guards
    In Tehran, the Revolutionary Guards named four military advisers who were killed in the Israeli strike
    A Royal Jordanian Air Force plane takes off from an air base to strike the Islamic state in the Syrian city of Raqqa Feb 5, 2015. REUTERS/FILE
    Suspected Jordan strikes on Syria kill 10
    Local media reports that Jordanian air strikes struck two homes in the southern province of Suwayda, resulting in the fatalities

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps