Hamas says delegation to go to Cairo on April 7 for Gaza ceasefire talks

A Hamas delegation headed by the group's deputy chief in Gaza, Khalil Al-Hayya, will go to Cairo on April 7 for Gaza ceasefire talks, in response to an invitation extended by Egyptian mediators, the group said in a statement on Saturday.

US CIA Director Bill Burns is expected to attend Sunday's talks, along with Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and an Israeli delegation, Egypt's Al Qahera news reported on Saturday.