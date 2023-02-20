'Pump the brakes', US envoy tells Netanyahu on judicial changes

"We always made sure to not intervene in internal American affairs, and so I expect from the United States not to intervene in our internal affairs," Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich told a news conference.

Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli had a more contentious take on Nides, telling public broadcaster Kan: "I tell the American ambassador, you pump the brakes. Mind your own business. You are not sovereign here to discuss judicial reforms. We're happy to discuss diplomatic and security matters with you but respect our democracy."

Warning last week Israel is on the brink of a "constitutional and social collapse", President Isaac Herzog is trying to bring the government and the opposition together to agree on legal reforms and freeze legislation on the present plan, which has triggered nationwide protests.

A joint letter to the justice minister and leader of the opposition from eight of the largest investment banks that manage billions of shekels of public funds was published by Israel's N12 on Sunday.

Cautioning against the adverse economic effects of the overhaul, the letter urged "immediate dialogue" between the opposing political blocs.

"We have seen with concern the implications of the uncertainty on the financial markets and on the public's savings, and therefore call on all parties to show responsibility and leadership," it said.

Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption that he denies, has said the changes are needed to restore balance between the government, the Knesset and the judiciary, which some in his coalition accuse of elitism and overreaching its powers to interfere in the political sphere.