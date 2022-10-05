Actress, activist Nazanin Boniadi speaks out after Mahsa Amini death, Iran protests

Iranian-born Hollywood actress and activist Nazanin Boniadi said more has to be done to protect the rights of women in Iran as security forces crack down on protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody.

Amini, 22, died in September after being arrested by morality police for "unsuitable attire", sparking protests that have spiralled into the biggest show of opposition to Iran's leadership since 2019.

Security forces have been leading a crackdown on the protests, with thousands arrested, hundreds injured, and over 100 killed, according to rights groups.