Scores reported killed in Gaza as fighting shatters Israel-Hamas truce

Sirens blared across southern Israel as militants fired rockets from the coastal enclave into towns. On another faultline, Lebanon's Hezbollah group said it had fired at Israeli troops on Israel's northern border to support the Palestinians.

Israel and Hamas accused each other of wrecking the negotiations, though the White House singled out the Palestinian militant group, saying it had failed to produce a new list of hostages to release to enable an extension of the truce.

The UN said the fighting would worsen an extreme humanitarian emergency. "Hell on Earth has returned to Gaza," Jens Laerke, spokesperson for the UN humanitarian office in Geneva, said.

Within hours of the truce expiring, Gaza health officials reported that 109 people had been killed and dozens wounded in air strikes.

Israel's military said its ground, air and naval forces had struck more than 200 of what it called "terror targets" in the enclave since the morning.

"This morning, as promised, we resumed our attack," former defence minister Benny Gantz, who joined Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in an emergency unity government last month, said in a statement.