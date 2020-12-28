S Arabia extends entry ban amid coronavirus variant fears
>> Reuters
Published: 28 Dec 2020 03:03 PM BdST Updated: 28 Dec 2020 03:03 PM BdST
Saudi Arabia's interior ministry on Monday extended a ban on entry to the kingdom by air, land and sea for another week amid concerns over a fast-spreading variant of the new coronavirus, the state news agency SPA reported.
Saudi Arabia shut its borders on Monday Dec 21 and suspended international commercial flights on a rolling weekly basis although foreign flights already in the country were allowed to leave.
The ministry said it is evaluating the situation while allowing non-citizens to leave the kingdom and allowing entry for exceptional cases, SPA reported.
The measures do not affect the movement of goods.
