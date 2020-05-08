Kuwait imposes ‘total curfew’ May 10-30 to curb coronavirus: Information Ministry
>> Reuters
Published: 08 May 2020 08:11 PM BdST Updated: 08 May 2020 08:11 PM BdST
Kuwait will enact a "total curfew" from 4pm (1300 GMT) on Sunday through to May 30 to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus, the Information Ministry said on Twitter on Friday.
Further details of the curfew will be announced soon, it said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Iraq chooses new prime minister, an ex-security chief backed by US
- With fire and music performers bring Ramadan to fun-starved Jerusalem
- Jewish characters star in Saudi TV show, igniting an Arab debate
- Saudi malls fill again as kingdom eases coronavirus closures
- Lebanon cities erupt against economic hardship, one protester killed in Tripoli
- US faces tough UN battle if it pushes plan to extend Iran arms embargo
- War within war: As Saudi prince edges away from Yemen, his allies feud
- Saudi Arabia abolishes flogging as a punishment for crime
- Tux, gown, masks: Arab couples scramble to marry during a pandemic
- Al-Aqsa preacher's voice echoes across Jerusalem devoid of Ramadan crowds
Most Read
- UK says men of Bangladeshi, Pakistani origin more at risk from COVID-19
- Bangladesh cracks down on criticism of VIPs on social media
- Eid shopping with address proof in malls within two kilometres of home in Dhaka
- Bangladesh's coronavirus deaths cross 200, cases top 13,000
- Indian train kills 14 workers laid off in coronavirus lockdown
- Bangladesh orders stricter law enforcement to halt COVID-19 spread
- Coronavirus may lurk in semen, researchers report
- Japan approves Gilead Sciences' remdesivir as COVID-19 drug
- Apple iPhone SE review: a superb smartphone for a humble price
- GSK sells $3.4 billion Hindustan Unilever stake in largest India block trade