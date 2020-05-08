Home > World > Middle East

Kuwait imposes ‘total curfew’ May 10-30 to curb coronavirus: Information Ministry

  >>  Reuters

Published: 08 May 2020 08:11 PM BdST Updated: 08 May 2020 08:11 PM BdST

Kuwait will enact a "total curfew" from 4pm (1300 GMT) on Sunday through to May 30 to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus, the Information Ministry said on Twitter on Friday.

Further details of the curfew will be announced soon, it said.

