Saudi Arabia places temporary ban on Umrah pilgrims over coronavirus
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Feb 2020 10:25 AM BdST Updated: 27 Feb 2020 11:52 AM BdST
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has placed a temporary ban on Umrah pilgrims to ensure public safety by preventing the spread of coronavirus, Arab News reports.
It has also halted visits to Prophet Mohammad Mosque in Madinah.
A number of precautionary measured were announced on Thursday as health authorities in the country closely monitor the spread of the virus.
Tourist-visa holders from countries judged to pose a particularly high risk of spreading the virus will also be denied entry.
In addition, Saudi nationals and citizens of Gulf Cooperation Council nations will not be able to use a national identity card to travel to and from the Kingdom for the time being. Exceptions to this shall be granted to Saudis returning home, and citizens of GCC countries who are in the Kingdom and want to return to their home countries, provided that they left or entered the Kingdom using a national identity card.
Health authorities at entry points will verify which countries travellers visited before arriving in Saudi Arabia and apply all necessary precautionary measures.
The restrictions are temporary and will be continuously reviewed by the health authorities, Saudi officials said.
