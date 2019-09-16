Yemen's Houthis say Aramco plants still a target
>> Reuters
Published: 16 Sep 2019 01:35 PM BdST Updated: 16 Sep 2019 01:35 PM BdST
Yemen's Houthi movement said on Monday that Saudi Aramco's oil processing plants were still a target and could be attacked at "any moment", warning foreigners to leave the area.
The attacks on Aramco plants in Abqaiq and Khurais in the kingdom's eastern region were carried out by drones with normal and jet engines, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said in a tweet.
Sarea said Saudi Arabia should stop its "aggression and blockade on Yemen".
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Oil prices surge 15% after attack on Saudi facilities hits global supply
- Iraq faces a new adversary: Crystal meth
- US blames Iran for Saudi attacks, 'pretend' diplomacy
- She wanted to watch a soccer match in Iran. She paid with her life
- Turkey says US stalling on Syria 'safe zone', will act alone if needed
- Israel strikes Gaza after rocket sirens force Netanyahu off stage
- Arab League calls Netanyahu plan to annex West Bank areas 'aggression'
- Death toll from Ashura rituals in Iraq's Kerbala climbs to 31 with 100 more wounded
- Iran's Zarif rejects Netanyahu's nuclear claim, says he ‘cries wolf’
- Iran seizes ship with Filipino crew for alleged fuel smuggling in Gulf
Most Read
- Beximco protests TIB’s ‘slanderous’ remarks on Salman F Rahman
- Viqarunnisa gets Fougia Rezwan as principal
- Scores of tigers rescued from infamous Thai temple have died
- Nabi, Mujeeb shine as Bangladesh lose T20 to Afghanistan after Test
- Dutch magazine Diplomat features PM Hasina on its cover
- Myanmar’s NLD brushes off City of London's move to strip Suu Kyi of award
- Local Awami League leader shot dead in Savar
- Rabbani’s position in DUCSU questioned after removal from BCL for ‘extortion’
- Garment workers clash with police in Kachpur
- Shovon, Rabbani removed from BCL amid allegations of extortion