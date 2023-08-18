Saudi crown prince meets Iran's foreign minister as relations thaw

Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in Jeddah on Friday in the highest level talks since the countries reconciled after years of bitter rivalry that destabilised the region.

The unscheduled meeting comes a day after Amirabdollahian arrived in the kingdom and declared ties between the countries were "on the right track" following talks with his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

Mohammed bin Salman, widely known as MbS, is the kingdom's de facto ruler, and has pushed to reorient Saudi foreign policy in recent years amid questions over its historically close relationship with the United States.